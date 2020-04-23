Intel forecasts second-quarter quarter revenue above estimates



FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

April 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as lockdown orders globally fueled demand for its data center chips that power internet-based services.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of about $18.5 billion, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $17.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3aC0Rix)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)