Intel data center revenue misses estimates, shares slide

October 22, 2020

(Reuters) – Intel Corp <INTC.O> missed revenue expectations for its high-margin data center business on Thursday, sending its shares down 8% in trading after the bell.

Revenue from Intel’s higher-margin data center business fell 7% to $5.9 billion in the reported quarter, while analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.21 billion, according to FactSet.

Intel is the dominant provider of processor chips for PCs and data centers, but the company has struggled with manufacturing delays, saying in July that its next generation of chipmaking technology has slipped six months behind schedule.

Rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O> and Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, which use outside manufacturers, have capitalized on Intel’s woes and are gaining market share in both data centers and PCs, with AMD hitting its highest market share since 2013 earlier this year.

