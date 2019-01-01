Intel agency finds anti-American manifesto online by Pensacola shooter

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:03 PM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

On Friday, a non-government intelligence agency discovered a manifesto by the Pensacola shooter online. SITE Intelligence Group found the short manifesto on Twitter, in which the shooter claimed America is “a nation of evil” and criticized U.S. support for Israel.

The Saudi national also reportedly criticized the U.S. for allegedly supporting crime against Muslims and humanity. There is speculation that the so-called manifesto may suggest a terrorist motive.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire at the Florida military base on Friday, killing three people before being fatally shot by local sheriff deputies. An investigation remains underway and six other Saudi nationals are in custody for questioning. The Twitter account has since been suspended.

Congressman Matt Gaetz said the deadly shooting was not an act of murder, but an act of terrorism. During an interview on Friday, Gaetz said there is now a need for extreme vetting of foreign nationals on U.S. military bases.

He also claimed the FBI’s involvement in the case indicates it is being treated as a terrorist incident.

This was an act of terrorism.https://t.co/f3KHD4Gxwx — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 7, 2019

The Florida lawmaker went on to say that the safety of our military personnel is priority.

“It’s always concerning when we have violence on our military installations, because we want our service members focused on the critically important work they are engaged in,” stated Rep. Gaetz. “Military bases are places…where people congregate and what we’re seeing is they are not immune from the type of violence that has ravaged our country.”

Other Florida officials have echoed his calls for a full review of naval training programs and have said the shooting exposes serious flaws in the process.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has said President Trump “will get to the bottom” of shooting. Once the investigation into the incident concludes, she said the president will act swiftly and do all he can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Related: Pensacola Naval Station Gunman Identified As Saudi National