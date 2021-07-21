Insurer AIG picks Sept. 14 as global back-to-office date



FILE PHOTO: The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo FILE PHOTO: The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo

(Reuters) – American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. insurers, has set Sept. 14 as its global return-to-office date, Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino told employees on Wednesday in a memo seen by Reuters.

Zaffino said local regulations will continue to guide how employees return to offices, including mask use, office capacity and social distancing, as vaccination progress and other conditions remain different across the world.

“Safety measures will remain in place for colleagues who are not fully vaccinated,” Zaffino said.

He also said AIG had completed a soft opening of its new headquarters in midtown Manhattan in New York City, and many employees were already working in that office for a few days a week.

Several major finance firms are reopening their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs, after sending most employees home early last year to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)