Informed by reporters of Ginsburg’s death, Trump says she was ‘an amazing woman’



A painting is seen in a storefront on Broadway of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

September 19, 2020

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said: “She was an amazing woman.”

“She led an amazing life,” Trump said.

In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump did not mention any potential plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier on Friday.

