Infineon to raise 1 billion euros with capital increase

May 26, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German chipmaker Infineon Technologies aims to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by issuing new shares to partially finance its $10 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor, it said on Tuesday.

Infineon said its share capital would be raised by about 4% after a private placement with institutional investors.

