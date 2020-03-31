Ineos to build third hand sanitizer plant in France in 10 days



FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle, Switzerland, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle, Switzerland, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) – British chemical company Ineos said on Tuesday it will build a third hand sanitizer plant in France in 10 days to help with a European shortage.

The factory will produce 1 million bottles per month.

Last week, the firm said it would build a plant in Britain and Germany to supply hospitals, schools, places of work, pharmacies and supermarkets.

“It is becoming more and more evident that contact between the hands and the mouth is an important cause of contagion of Coronavirus,” said Jim Ratcliffe, founder and Chairman of INEOS,

“INEOS is the largest European manufacturer of the basic ingredient of hand sanitizer. We will build three factories; in the UK, Germany and France in 10 days to produce very large reserves,” he added.

