FILE PHOTO: A Grab motor driver is seen in a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

July 26, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Indonesian media conglomerate Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) is investing $375 million in ride-hailing and payment firm Grab’s Indonesia unit, the companies said in a statement on Monday, in what they described as a “strategic alliance.”

