Indonesian security minister attacked by man with knife: police



FILE PHOTO: Indonesia Chief Security Minister Wiranto delivers a speech during a meeting between former militants and victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta FILE PHOTO: Indonesia Chief Security Minister Wiranto delivers a speech during a meeting between former militants and victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

October 10, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesia’s chief security minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to the town of Pandeglang in Banten province on the island of Java, images from police and television showed.

Indonesian national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the incident and told media the perpetrator had been arrested and an officer had been hurt. No further details were immediately available.

The minister had been taken to hospital, media said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Clarence Fernandez)