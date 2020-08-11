Indonesia retail sales contract in June but slower, central bank says

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at clothing on display at a booth at Indonesia Fashion Week in Jakarta, Indonesia March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
August 11, 2020
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s retail sales fell 17.1% in June year-on-year, slowing from the previous month’s contraction, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales fell 20.6% on an annual basis in May.
There were improvements in purchases of fuel, food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as communication services.
The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales to fall 12.3% in July, slowing the pace of decline further.
