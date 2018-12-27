Indonesia reroutes all flights around erupting Anak Krakatau volcano



December 27, 2018

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Thursday rerouted all flights around the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano between Java and Sumatra islands, as it spewed columns of ash into the air, days after it triggered a deadly tsunami.

A crater collapse on the volcanic island at high tide on Saturday sent waves up to 5 meters (16 feet) high smashing into the coast on the Sunda Strait, killing more than 400 people.

“All flights are rerouted due to Krakatau volcano ash on red alert,” the government air-traffic control agency AirNav said in a release.

Authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the second-highest on Thursday, imposing a 5-km exclusion zone.

