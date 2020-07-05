Indonesia reports highest daily tally of coronavirus deaths

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker in protective gear looks down while preparing a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a traditional textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
July 5, 2020
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday in its highest daily tally, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, taking the toll to 3,171.
Infections rose 1,607, for a total of 63,749 cases, he added.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Heru Asprihanto; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)