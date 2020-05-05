Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections



FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 484 new cases, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 12,071, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total to 872, while 2,197 have recovered.

More than 88,900 people have been tested, he said.

