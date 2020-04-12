Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases



FILE PHOTO: A person walks near a mural depicting a nurse to support healthcare workers on the frontline amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, April 10, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Sunday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)