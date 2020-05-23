Indonesia reports 949 coronavirus new cases, 25 new deaths



Medical staff take a swab sample from a vendor at the traditional market to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia May 22, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. Medical staff take a swab sample from a vendor at the traditional market to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia May 22, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.

May 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Indonesia confirmed on Saturday 949 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 21,745, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 25 new deaths, taking the total to 1,351, while 5249 patients have recovered. Over 176,000 people have been tested for the virus.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa. Writing by Fanny Potkin. Editing by Shri Navaratnam)