Indonesia reports 70 new coronavirus deaths, 1,209 new cases



Healthcare workers in protective gear sit inside an ambulance as they leave after collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a traditional textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

July 6, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,209 new coronavirus infections and 70 new deaths on Monday, its health ministry said.

The case total is currently 64,958 and number of fatalities 3,241, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official.

