Indonesia reports 678 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths



FILE PHOTO: People on motorcycles wait in line for a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia May 28, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: People on motorcycles wait in line for a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia May 28, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via REUTERS

May 29, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported on Friday 678 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 25,216, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,520, while 6,492 people have recovered.

