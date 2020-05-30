Indonesia reports 557 new coronavirus infections



FILE PHOTO: Customers sit with plastic dividers at a cafe to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia May 29, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/ via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Customers sit with plastic dividers at a cafe to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia May 29, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/ via REUTERS

May 30, 2020

(Reuters) – Indonesia reported on Saturday 557 new coronavirus infections, taking the Southeast Asian nation’s tally to 25,773, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 53 new deaths, taking the toll to 1,573, while 7,015 people have recovered.

