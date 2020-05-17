Indonesia reports 489 new coronavirus cases, 59 new deaths



FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take a swab sample from a vendor at a traditional market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia May 16, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take a swab sample from a vendor at a traditional market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia May 16, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS

May 17, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 489 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total to 17,514.

Indonesia also reported 59 deaths from the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, bringing the toll to 1,148, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested around 140,473 people, Yurianto said.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by William Mallard)