Indonesia reports 4,105 new coronavirus infections, 80 deaths

October 18, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 4,105 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total to 361,867, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data added 80 new deaths, taking the total to 12,511.

Both the number of cases and deaths in the Southeast Asian country are the highest in the region.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)