Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths



FILE PHOTO: Health workers look on during a nasal swab test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

May 2, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded 292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose by 74 to 1,665, he said.

The country has tested more than 79,800 people for the virus, he said.

