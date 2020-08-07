Indonesia reports 2,473 new coronavirus cases, 72 deaths



FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers do a simulation for coronavirus vaccine clinical trials next week at the Faculty of Medicine at Padjadjaran University amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bandung, Indonesia, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers do a simulation for coronavirus vaccine clinical trials next week at the Faculty of Medicine at Padjadjaran University amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Bandung, Indonesia, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 2,473 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 121,226, data from government’s COVID-19 task force website showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 72 new deaths on Friday, taking the total number to 5,593, the data showed.

