Indonesia reports 233 new coronavirus infections, 18 deaths



Healthcare workers take a swab sample from a passenger amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a commuter train station in Bogor near Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

May 11, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported on Monday 233 new coronavirus infections, taking the total of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 14,265, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 991, while 2,881 have recovered.

More than 116,350 people have been tested, he said.

