Indonesia reports 2,277 new coronavirus infections



FILE PHOTO: Mannequins wearing protective face masks and face shields are displayed at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana FILE PHOTO: Mannequins wearing protective face masks and face shields are displayed at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

August 8, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 2,277 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 65 more deaths, data from its health ministry website showed.

This brings the country’s total to 123,503 coronavirus infections and 5,658 deaths, the data showed.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)