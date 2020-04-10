Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512



FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a blood sample to test a person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a blood sample to test a person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 219 new coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths, a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases and deaths to 3,512 and 306, respectively.

