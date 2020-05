FILE PHOTO: A vendor sells melons at a traditional market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana FILE PHOTO: A vendor sells melons at a traditional market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

May 24, 2020

(Reuters) – Indonesia confirmed on Sunday 526 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 22,271 cases, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 21 new deaths, taking the total to 1,372.

