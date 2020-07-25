Indonesia reports 1,868 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths



FILE PHOTO - People wearing protective face masks walk during rush hour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana FILE PHOTO - People wearing protective face masks walk during rush hour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

July 25, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,868 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 97,286, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 49, to bring the total to 4,714, the data showed.

