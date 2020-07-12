Indonesia reports 1,681 new coronavirus cases – Health Ministry official



A policeman, part of a large-scale task force enforcing social restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks with a face mask outside a church on the first day of its reopening, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

July 12, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total count to 75,699, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

Fatalities from the COVID-19 rose by 71 on Sunday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,606, the highest in East Asia outside China.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by William Mallard)