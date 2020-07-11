Indonesia reports 1,671 new coronavirus cases – Health Ministry official



FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers in protective gear sit inside an ambulance as they leave after collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a traditional textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

July 11, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total count to 74,018, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

Fatalities from the virus rose by 66 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 3,535, he said, while 34,719 people have recovered.

