Indonesia reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, 62 deaths



Mannequins wearing protective face masks and face shields are displayed at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana Mannequins wearing protective face masks and face shields are displayed at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

August 1, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,560 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian country to 109,936, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

It also reported 62 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 5,193.

