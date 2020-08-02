Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk during rush hour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk during rush hour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

August 2, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The data also showed 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)