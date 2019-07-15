Indonesia posts smaller-than-expected $200 million trade surplus in June



July 15, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a narrower-than-expected trade surplus in June, as imports surprisingly rose, government data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy had a surplus of around $200 million in June, the statistics bureau said. A Reuters poll had expected a $690 million surplus. Indonesia had a surprise surplus of $218.5 million in May.

Imports increased 2.80% in June from a year earlier to $11.58 billion, as opposed to the poll’s prediction of a 5% drop.

June exports were down 8.98% on year to $11.78 billion, as earnings from minerals as well as oil and gas products plunged.

Through May, Indonesian exports and imports both declined for months, in line with softer global trade amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Statistics bureau chief Suhariyanto said long holidays at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan contributed to June’s weak foreign trade.

