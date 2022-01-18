Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo



FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Air Force helicopters carrying a big flag fly above high rise buildings during the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Air Force helicopters carrying a big flag fly above high rise buildings during the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

January 18, 2022

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday.

The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious proposal, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)