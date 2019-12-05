Trending

Indonesia minister says to fire Garuda CEO over allegedly smuggling motorbike

The logo of Garuda Indonesia is pictured on an Airbus A330 aircraft parked at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Garuda Indonesia is pictured on an Airbus A330 aircraft parked at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

December 5, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said on Thursday he planned to fire the chief executive of flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia <GIAA.JK> for allegedly smuggling a motorbike into the country onboard a new plane.

Ari Askhara is suspected of trying to evade tax on a Harley Davidson worth 800 million rupiah ($57,000) by smuggling it on a plane from France, Thohir said.

There was no immediate response from Garuda Indonesia to a request for comment from Reuters.

“The process will continue and we will look for other people who are involved,” Thohir told a news conference, during which he said high-end bicycles not declared to customs were also found on the jet.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE