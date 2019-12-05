Indonesia minister says to fire Garuda CEO over allegedly smuggling motorbike



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Garuda Indonesia is pictured on an Airbus A330 aircraft parked at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

December 5, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said on Thursday he planned to fire the chief executive of flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia <GIAA.JK> for allegedly smuggling a motorbike into the country onboard a new plane.

Ari Askhara is suspected of trying to evade tax on a Harley Davidson worth 800 million rupiah ($57,000) by smuggling it on a plane from France, Thohir said.

There was no immediate response from Garuda Indonesia to a request for comment from Reuters.

“The process will continue and we will look for other people who are involved,” Thohir told a news conference, during which he said high-end bicycles not declared to customs were also found on the jet.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)