Indonesia likely to record trade surplus in September: Reuters poll



FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on the dock of the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on the dock of the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

October 11, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expected to post a trade surplus for a second straight month in September amid a slower pace of decline in exports and imports, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 13 economists in the poll was for a surplus of $100 million in September, compared with the revised $112.38 million surplus in August.

The data will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 0400 GMT.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy had a deficit of $1.78 billion in the first eight months of this year, reflecting a plunge in both exports and imports amid depressed commodity prices and the U.S.-China trade war.

Economists in the poll predicted exports to have dropped 5.84% year-on-year in September, compared with August’s 9.98% decline.

September imports were seen shrinking 4.20% annually. That compared with the 15.75% fall a month earlier.

To boost exports, government officials said they have accelerated free trade negotiations with several countries and expanded incentives in special economic zones for export-oriented industries.

Measures to control imports were also put in place since last year, including limiting imports of cars and components and increasing taxes.

