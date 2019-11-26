Indonesia government aims to hand over labor law revision bill by January: minister



FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 26, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government aims to finalize a draft to labor law revision this year and hand over a bill to parliament by January as it seeks to reform the labor market.

Indrawati said the current law’s terms for hiring and firing employees are too rigid and make it hard for people entering the labor force to secure jobs.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)