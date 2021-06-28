Indonesia Finance Minister unveils plans for major tax overhaul



June 28, 2021

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia on Monday laid out a government proposal for an overhaul of tax regulations, including introducing a programme to report undisclosed assets, bringing in a carbon tax and hiking the value added tax rate, its finance minister said.

“Even though we are discussing this during the COVID pandemic, it does not divert our attention from the medium, long term need to build a fair, healthy, effective and accountable tax system,” Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a parliamentary hearing.

