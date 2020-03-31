Indonesia declares emergency over coronavirus, expands social welfare



JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a national public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday and announced measures to help people with lower incomes.

The measures included expanding social welfare, food assistance and giving electricity tariff discounts and waivers, he said.

