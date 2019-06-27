Trending

Indonesia court upholds President Widodo’s victory in April election

Indonesian incumbent President Joko Widodo reacts as he arrives at his running mate Ma'ruf Amin's house in Jakarta
Indonesian incumbent President Joko Widodo reacts as he arrives at his running mate Ma'ruf Amin's house in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

June 27, 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on Thursday confirmed the victory of President Joko Widodo in April’s presidential election, dismissing accusations of cheating by rival Prabowo Subianto.

A panel of nine judges ruled to uphold the official results released last month by the General Elections Commission which showed Widodo had won the race to lead the world’s third-largest democracy with 55.5% of votes.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies)

