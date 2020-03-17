Indonesia confirms 38 more coronavirus cases, total rises to 172



An officer of Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) in protective suit sprays disinfectant at a mosque amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 17, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS An officer of Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) in protective suit sprays disinfectant at a mosque amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 17, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases in the past two days, bringing the total number of infections to 172, with 5 recorded deaths, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Tuesday.

Most of the cases were found in Jakarta, but they were also detected in East Java, Central Java and Riau Island provinces, he said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Tom Allard and Maikel Jefriando; editing by Jason Neely)