Indonesia central bank official sees small impact from virus epidemic



FILE PHOTO: People walks near the fountain of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walks near the fountain of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem/File Photo

February 4, 2020

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s economy will suffer little impact from a virus outbreak in China, an official of the southeast Asian nation’s central bank said on Tuesday, despite a capital outflow from the bond market and a drop in the number of tourists.

Bank Indonesia (BI) maintains its 2020 outlook for economic growth of 5.1% to 5.5%, said Firman Mochtar, the director of economic and monetary policy at the central bank.

“Based on our preliminary assessment, this one will not affect our recovery path,” he said at an event in the capital, Jakarta. “We’re quite optimistic with the outlook in 2020.”

Some bond market outflows driven by fear of the virus were “short term jitters”, Mochtar said, adding that BI would remain in the market to stabilize any volatility.

