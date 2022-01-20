Indonesia central bank attacked by ransomware, but says no impact on services



FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans near the front entrance of Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans near the front entrance of Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

January 20, 2022

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia central bank has been attacked by ransomware, but the risk from the attack had been mitigated and did not affect Bank Indonesia’s public services, BI spokesperson Erwin Haryono told reporters on Thursday.

Erwin did not provide any more details.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)