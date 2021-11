Indigo Partners airlines order 255 Airbus A321 jets

A Wizz Air Airbus A321 aircraft takes off after the unveiling ceremony of the 100th plane of its fleet at Budapest Airport, Hungary, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo A Wizz Air Airbus A321 aircraft takes off after the unveiling ceremony of the 100th plane of its fleet at Budapest Airport, Hungary, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

November 14, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) -Low-cost airlines investor Bill Franke handed Airbus SE a multibillion dollar order for 255 single-aisle A321 passenger jets on Sunday.

The order includes 102 planes for Europe’s Wizz Air and 91 for the U.S.-based Frontier Airlines, and 39 and 23 for Volaris and JetSMART respectively, Airbus said in a statement on Sunday.

Frontier Airlines said on Sunday that the new aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2029, a separate statement showed.

Airbus signed the deal with Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, JetSMART and Volaris at the Dubai Airshow under a joint agreement with Franke’s private equity firm Indigo Partners.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson)