India’s Zomato raises $160 million from Tiger Global, Temasek unit

September 10, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian food delivery company Zomato has raised $160 million from U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, its top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd <INED.NS> said in a filing on Thursday.

The transaction values the food delivery startup at a post-money valuation of $3.3 billion, according to the filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9729004c-a8a7-490d-bd79-4a1fa96d7742.pdf.

