India’s Paytm gets regulator approval for IPO -source



FILE PHOTO: Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

October 22, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Ant Group-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm has received approval from the country’s capital market regulator’s for its $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO), a source directly aware of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Paytm’s IPO, likely to be India’s largest ever, was expected around the end of October, Reuters previously reported.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)