September 22, 2020

By Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period.

There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)