FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

September 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Defunct airline Jet Airways is set to resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of the carrier, said on Monday.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)