India’s coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from a man for a rapid antigen test at a brick kiln, amidst a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the western state, in the village Rajoda, Gujarat, India, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

September 20, 2020

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.

A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.

