India’s coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078



FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear squeezes the sweat out of his face masks as he takes a break from taking swab from the residents for rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

July 31, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing.

Infections jumped by 55,078 in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 779 to 35,747, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website.

The ministry also said it aimed to raise the country’s capacity to 1 million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term, from a record 600,000 on Friday.

The federal government this week announced the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, and removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

