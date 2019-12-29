Indians demonstrate for and against new citizenship laws

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:57 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

New citizenship laws are prompting both protesters and supporters to take to the streets in India. Reports said demonstrators in New Delhi dressed as police and pretended to beat students on Sunday.

If the delusioned people in Power think that the protests against CAA and NRC are limited to only muslim majority areas, they should see what's happening in Hauz Khas , New Delhi this morning. pic.twitter.com/tBnXxYqyUY — Mehdi Rizvi (@MehdiRizvi123) December 29, 2019

At the same time, supporters of the prime minister marched through Dehradun to show their support for the new act.

Thousands of citizens came out on the streets of Dehradun today to show their support for #CAA .Each one of these people stood in support of the persecuted minorities that this law will give rights to.India has risen and spoken clearly;will the opposition listen now?#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/awD8vv0YsA — Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) December 29, 2019

Proponents of the measure claimed the government is obeying orders from Gandhi. However, critics said the new law discriminates against Muslims.

“We are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act,” stated one protester. “The national population register is dividing the nation in terms of religion, which is absolutely unethical, inhuman.”

Since the start of the protests, critics of the new act have questioned why the law does not include Muslims who have fled Sri Lanka and Myanmar.