Trending

Indians demonstrate for and against new citizenship laws

Indians wearing symbolic bandages in solidarity with a student who lost his eye after being hit by a police baton during Dec. 15 protests gather at Jamia University in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:57 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

New citizenship laws are prompting both protesters and supporters to take to the streets in India. Reports said demonstrators in New Delhi dressed as police and pretended to beat students on Sunday.

At the same time, supporters of the prime minister marched through Dehradun to show their support for the new act.

Proponents of the measure claimed the government is obeying orders from Gandhi. However, critics said the new law discriminates against Muslims.

“We are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act,” stated one protester. “The national population register is dividing the nation in terms of religion, which is absolutely unethical, inhuman.”

Since the start of the protests, critics of the new act have questioned why the law does not include Muslims who have fled Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Indian women participate in a protest against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India’s secular identity, in Bangalore, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE